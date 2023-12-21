The Missouri State Bears (5-3) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 66.9 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Western Kentucky is 3-2.

Missouri State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.9 points.

The Bears score only 1.1 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Hilltoppers allow (64.2).

When Missouri State totals more than 64.2 points, it is 3-1.

When Western Kentucky gives up fewer than 63.1 points, it is 6-0.

The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Hilltoppers concede to opponents (39.7%).

The Hilltoppers shoot 39.3% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Bears concede.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Alexis Mead: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

