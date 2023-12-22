The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after victories in eight home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

Bellarmine is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 326th.

The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Bellarmine is 4-3 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is scoring more points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (63.5).

The Knights are conceding fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (75.0).

Bellarmine sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (33.9%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule