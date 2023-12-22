The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after winning eight straight home games. The Cougars are heavy favorites by 28.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -28.5 144.5

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Bellarmine's contests this season have a 137.4-point average over/under, 7.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Bellarmine has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

BYU's .800 ATS win percentage (8-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Bellarmine's .400 mark (4-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 5 50% 89.1 157 61.2 130.7 152.8 Bellarmine 3 30% 67.9 157 69.5 130.7 139

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow.

Bellarmine has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 8-2-0 2-0 3-7-0 Bellarmine 4-6-0 0-0 4-6-0

Bellarmine vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Bellarmine 12-4 Home Record 8-6 2-7 Away Record 6-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

