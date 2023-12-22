Daviess County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Daviess County, Kentucky today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
