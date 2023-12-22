Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Educational Consortium at Thomas Nelson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt Central High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisville Collegiate School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beth Haven Christian School at Christian Educational Consortium
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Ryle High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.