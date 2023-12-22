The Murray State Racers (3-8) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Murray State matchup.

Murray State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Murray State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-5.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-5.5) 138.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Murray State has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Racers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

SMU is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over just twice this season.

