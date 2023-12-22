In this year's Gasparilla Bowl, the UCF Knights are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5) over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will host the matchup on December 22, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 64 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-4.5) 64 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-4.5) 63.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

UCF has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Georgia Tech has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.