The Golden State Warriors (13-14) welcome in the Washington Wizards (5-22) after winning six home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Wizards matchup.

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-12.5) 246.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Warriors (-12) 246 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +12 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (11th in the league) and allowing 116 (20th in the NBA).

The Wizards have a -256 scoring differential, falling short by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 117 points per game, ninth in the league, and are giving up 126.5 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 242.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Washington has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Stephen Curry 29.5 -111 28.2 Klay Thompson 20.5 -125 17.1

Warriors and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Warriors +4000 +2000 - Wizards +100000 +40000 -

