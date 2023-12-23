Will Alexander Carrier Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Alexander Carrier a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|20:31
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|1:39
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
