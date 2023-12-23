With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Chase Brown a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chase Brown score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has racked up 115 yards (12.8 per game) on 26 attempts.

Brown also makes an impact in the passing game, with 115 receiving yards on nine catches (12.8 yards per game) plus one TD.

Brown has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.

He, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Chase Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 9 61 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Colts 8 25 0 3 80 1 Week 15 Vikings 7 23 0 3 28 0

