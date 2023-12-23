The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also dropped three games straight.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Eastern Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 33rd.
  • The Colonels score an average of 86.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • When it scores more than 78.5 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Eastern Kentucky is scoring 93.1 points per game, 18.8 more than it is averaging on the road (74.3).
  • At home, the Colonels concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.
  • At home, Eastern Kentucky makes 9 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than away (34.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana L 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky L 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy L 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Lipscomb - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

