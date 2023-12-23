The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears: 21.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant Nelson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Aaron Estrada: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mohamed Wague: 6.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Eastern Kentucky AVG Eastern Kentucky Rank
3rd 93.2 Points Scored 87.1 12th
301st 76.8 Points Allowed 77.9 316th
68th 39.4 Rebounds 46.1 2nd
70th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 15.1 3rd
3rd 11.6 3pt Made 8.9 66th
82nd 15.2 Assists 16.9 37th
178th 11.9 Turnovers 12.1 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.