2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kentucky Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Kentucky be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
Want to bet on Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Kentucky ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|155
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky's best wins
Kentucky beat the No. 124-ranked (according to the RPI) Lipscomb Bisons, 87-80, on December 21, which goes down as its best win of the season. Eniya Russell led the charge versus Lipscomb, tallying 21 points. Second on the team was Ajae Petty with 17 points.
Next best wins
- 74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 125/RPI) on November 7
- 83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 177/RPI) on November 30
- 73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 254/RPI) on December 3
- 82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 11
- 75-45 at home over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on December 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Kentucky has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Kentucky has the 37th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have no games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.
- As far as Kentucky's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Kentucky's next game
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Samford Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.