Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 116-103 loss to the Grizzlies (his last game) Turner posted 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Below, we look at Turner's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.5 16.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.5 7.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 25.2 25.6 PR -- 24 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Magic

Turner is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 107. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 110.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 41 rebounds per contest.

The Magic allow 23.4 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic give up 12 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 23 10 4 3 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.