The Orlando Magic (15-7), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, take on the Indiana Pacers (12-8). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSFL

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 26.9 points, 4 boards and 11.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin posts 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this year.

The Magic are receiving 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner this year.

Pacers vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Pacers Magic 128.4 Points Avg. 114.5 124.9 Points Allowed Avg. 109.6 50.8% Field Goal % 47.9% 38.1% Three Point % 34.6%

