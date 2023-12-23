The Orlando Magic (16-11) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 13-7 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The 127.1 points per game the Pacers score are 16.7 more points than the Magic give up (110.4).

Indiana is 14-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pacers have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 127.9 points per game, compared to 126.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Indiana is ceding 120.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 132.

At home, the Pacers are draining 2.9 more three-pointers per game (15.8) than in away games (12.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Pacers Injuries