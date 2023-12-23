Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Orlando Magic matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (24.2).

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton's 3.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 23.5-point over/under for Banchero on Saturday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, equal to Saturday's over/under.

Banchero has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Saturday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 22.5 points. That's 2.4 more than his season average of 20.1.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.