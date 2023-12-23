The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Check out the Stars-Predators matchup on BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 101 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.

The Predators have 104 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 33 16 22 38 38 26 60% Roman Josi 33 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 33 13 13 26 13 29 52.3% Gustav Nyquist 33 5 16 21 20 5 45.5% Colton Sissons 33 10 8 18 8 15 51.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 97 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Stars' 109 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players