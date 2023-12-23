Tyler Boyd will be running routes against the 19th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Boyd has hauled in 59 passes on 87 targets for 575 yards and two scores, averaging 41.1 yards per game this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Boyd and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boyd vs. the Steelers

Boyd vs the Steelers (since 2021): 5 GP / 29.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 29.4 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 225.1 yards per game this year, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

The Steelers have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Bengals vs Steelers on Fubo!

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Boyd with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 14 games this year.

Boyd has 17.0% of his team's target share (87 targets on 512 passing attempts).

He has 575 receiving yards on 87 targets to rank 99th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Boyd has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

With seven red zone targets, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.