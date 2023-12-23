The Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Haliburton, in his last action, had 17 points and 14 assists in a 116-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Let's look at Haliburton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.2 22.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.2 Assists 11.5 11.9 11.9 PRA -- 40 39 PR -- 28.1 27.1 3PM 3.5 3.5 2.9



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Magic

Haliburton is responsible for attempting 15.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

He's attempted 8.4 threes per game, or 18.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 11th in possessions per game with 107.0. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 110.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Magic give up 41.0 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are eighth in the league, allowing 12.0 makes per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 25 12 2 3 1 1 0

