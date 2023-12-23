Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 23, when the Utah State Aggies and Georgia State Panthers go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Aggies. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (-1.5) Toss Up (59.5) Utah State 32, Georgia State 27

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Utah State is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have seen eight of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 4.0 higher than the average total in Utah State games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

The Panthers have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia State has a 3-2 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 1.5 points or more.

The Panthers have hit the over in four of their 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

The average point total for the Georgia State this year is 1.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Aggies vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 34.1 33.8 40.5 33.8 27.7 33.8 Georgia State 25.8 30.8 25.5 30.8 26 30.7

