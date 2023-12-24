Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon? See our Weekly Women's Horizon Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Horizon? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
Horizon Power Rankings
1. Green Bay
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 94-55 vs Wisconsin-Parkside
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 69-59 vs Drexel
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Green Bay
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: W 77-43 vs Aquinas College
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Milwaukee
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 72-66 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
5. Wright State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: W 66-61 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 100-37 vs Viterbo
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: L 65-59 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. Oakland
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-19
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 68-66 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs Fairmont State
Next Game
- Opponent: IUPUI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: L 83-42 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: L 85-49 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
