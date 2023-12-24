The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks are set to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tannehill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ryan Tannehill score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Tannehill has rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries (6.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Tannehill has one rushing TD in six games.

Ryan Tannehill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Saints 16 34 198 0 3 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 20 24 246 1 0 1 12 1 Week 3 @Browns 13 25 104 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 18 25 240 1 1 6 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 23 34 264 0 1 2 12 0 Week 6 Ravens 8 16 76 0 1 0 0 0

Rep Ryan Tannehill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.