A.J. Brown vs. Deonte Banks: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field, where they'll face Deonte Banks and the New York Giants defense. For more stats and analysis on the Eagles receivers' matchup versus the Giants' secondary, see below.
Eagles vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
A.J. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants
|171.4
|12.2
|4
|31
|11.99
A.J. Brown vs. Deonte Banks Insights
A.J. Brown & the Eagles' Offense
- A.J. Brown leads his squad with 1,314 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 95 catches (out of 141 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.
- In terms of the passing game, Philadelphia is No. 16 in the league, at 227.8 yards per game (3,189 total passing yards).
- The Eagles are averaging 25.6 points per game, the seventh-most in the NFL.
- Philadelphia averages 33.2 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Eagles pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 44 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (32.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.
Deonte Banks & the Giants' Defense
- Deonte Banks has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New York is 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,151) and 13th in passing TDs allowed (18).
- This season, the Giants rank 25th in the league with 24.1 points allowed per game, and they rank 23rd in total yards allowed with 356.7 given up per game.
- New York has given up more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.
- The Giants have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
A.J. Brown vs. Deonte Banks Advanced Stats
|A.J. Brown
|Deonte Banks
|Rec. Targets
|141
|90
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|95
|11
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.8
|50
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1314
|58
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|93.9
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|440
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|Interceptions
