Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Turner, in his last game (December 23 loss against the Magic), produced 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

We're going to examine Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.8 18.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 7.5 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 25.5 26.3 PR -- 24.3 25.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Rockets

Turner is responsible for taking 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Turner's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 14th in possessions per game with 106.6.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 107.7 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are fourth in the league, allowing 11.1 makes per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 27 21 5 1 0 7 1 11/18/2022 26 17 7 1 0 4 0

