The Indiana Pacers (14-14) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-12) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN. The point total is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 237.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 21 games this season that finished with a point total over 237.5 points.

Indiana's games this year have had a 252.3-point total on average, 14.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Indiana has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread.

The Pacers have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Indiana has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

Pacers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 6 22.2% 111.6 238.1 107.7 233.5 221.1 Pacers 21 75% 126.5 238.1 125.8 233.5 242.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Pacers' last 10 games have hit the over.

This season, Indiana is 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

The Pacers' 126.5 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 107.7 the Rockets give up.

When it scores more than 107.7 points, Indiana is 14-11 against the spread and 14-11 overall.

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pacers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 14-14 6-7 21-7 Rockets 19-8 7-1 10-17

Pacers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Pacers Rockets 126.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 14-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 14-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 125.8 Points Allowed (PG) 107.7 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-5 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.