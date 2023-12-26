How to Watch the Pacers vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (14-14) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (15-12) on December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Pacers Injury Report
|Rockets vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Pacers Prediction
|Rockets vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 44% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has put together a 14-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 22nd.
- The Pacers' 126.5 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 107.7 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 14-11 when it scores more than 107.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pacers are scoring more points at home (126.7 per game) than on the road (126.2). And they are allowing less at home (120.4) than on the road (132).
- Indiana allows 120.4 points per game at home, and 132 on the road.
- The Pacers collect 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (30.1) than on the road (31.2).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.