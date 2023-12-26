Tyrese Haliburton plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Haliburton had 29 points, 15 assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-110 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.4 22.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.2 Assists 11.5 12.0 12.5 PRA -- 40.2 39.2 PR -- 28.2 26.7 3PM 3.5 3.5 2.9



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Rockets

Haliburton is responsible for taking 15.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

Haliburton is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Haliburton's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 107.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 38 29 2 19 2 0 0 11/18/2022 36 19 6 8 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.