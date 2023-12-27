Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Forsberg has a goal in 12 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Forsberg has a point in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Forsberg has an assist in 18 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 108 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 2 38 Points 3 16 Goals 2 22 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.