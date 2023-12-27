Hardin County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Hardin County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elizabethtown High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hardin High School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
