Predators vs. Hurricanes December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-140)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg's 16 goals and 22 assists in 34 matchups give him 38 points on the season.
- Roman Josi is a key contributor for Nashville, with 27 total points this season. In 34 games, he has netted seven goals and provided 20 assists.
- This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 14 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 4-3-0 this season, collecting 244 saves and giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, collecting 31 points in 31 games.
- Martin Necas has picked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.
- Seth Jarvis has posted 11 goals and 13 assists for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves with an .894% save percentage (48th in league).
Predators vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|15th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.06
|13th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|8th
|24.35%
|Power Play %
|20.49%
|17th
|9th
|82.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.27%
|25th
