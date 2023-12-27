Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 27?
On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Tyson Barrie going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barrie stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Barrie scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Barrie's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 108 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.