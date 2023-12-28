Browns vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 17
For their matchup with the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM , the Cleveland Browns (10-5) have 15 players on the injury report.
In their most recent outing, the Browns took down the Houston Texans 36-22.
Their last time out, the Jets took down the Washington Commanders 30-28.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Corey Bojorquez
|P
|Quad
|Doubtful
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Hamstring
|Out
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Pectoral
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Questionable
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Browns vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns have the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with only 260.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns are averaging 23 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 20.7 points allowed per game.
- The Browns sport the 20th-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (216.8 passing yards per game), and they've been better on defense, ranking best with just 160.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Cleveland ranks 11th in run offense (119.1 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (100.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- With 25 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 32 turnovers committed (32nd in NFL), the Browns' -7 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Jets are bottom-five, accumulating just 263.5 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, they are dominating on the other side of the ball, surrendering 294.8 total yards per contest (third-best).
- The Jets' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 15.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 21 points surrendered per contest.
- The Jets rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (173.1), but at least they've been dominating on defense, ranking second-best in passing yards allowed per game (168.6).
- New York ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (90.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 24th in the NFL with 126.2 rushing yards conceded per contest.
- The Jets have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned it over 30 times, leading to a -8 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.
Browns vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)
- Total: 34.5 points
