The Cleveland Browns (10-5) host the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak.

As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the Jets, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Browns vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 7 36.5 -350 +260

Browns vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland has an average point total of 38.6 in their outings this year, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Browns have won 87.5% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-1).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

New York's average game total this season has been 38.2, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have compiled a 5-9-1 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Jets have won four out of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

This season, New York has been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Browns vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 23 10 20.7 12 38.6 9 15 Jets 15.4 30 21 14 38.2 7 15

Browns vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Cleveland is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.

In its past three contests, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The Browns have put up a total of 34 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.3 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by opponents by 84 total points (5.6 per game).

Jets

New York has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In the Jets' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.3 38.9 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.4 21.4 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-1-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-2 1-5-2 7-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.2 38.7 37.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.7 ATS Record 5-9-1 4-5-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 4-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 3-5 1-3

