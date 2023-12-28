Leslie County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Leslie County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leslie County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leslie County High School at Eminence High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
