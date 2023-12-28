Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 123-117 win over the Rockets, Turner totaled 18 points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.8 18.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.4 7.0 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 25.3 25.9 PR -- 24.2 25.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Turner has made 6.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.9 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Turner's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 15th in possessions per game with 106.4.

Giving up 112.4 points per game, the Bulls are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 27.4 per game.

Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 32 20 11 3 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.