The Indiana Pacers (15-14) are traveling to face the Chicago Bulls (14-18) for a matchup of Central Division rivals at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Pacers average 126.3 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 110.2 points per game, 26th in league, while conceding 112.4 per outing, ninth in NBA) and have a -70 scoring differential.

These two teams average 236.5 points per game combined, four less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 237.9 points per game combined, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Indiana has put together a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pacers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Bulls +25000 +10000 -

