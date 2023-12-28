There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Tottenham Hotspur playing Brighton & Hove Albion.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today's Premier League action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur travels to play Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (+145)

Brighton & Hove Albion (+145) Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+170)

Tottenham Hotspur (+170) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Arsenal FC vs West Ham United

West Ham United travels to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Arsenal FC (-290)

Arsenal FC (-290) Underdog: West Ham United (+750)

West Ham United (+750) Draw: (+475)

(+475) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.