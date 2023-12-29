Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) aim to end a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-29.5)
|157.5
Eastern Kentucky vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has covered just once in nine games with a spread this season.
- Purdue is 9-2-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, nine out of the Boilermakers' 12 games have gone over the point total.
Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places Eastern Kentucky 287th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 101st.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
