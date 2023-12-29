Edmonson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Edmonson County, Kentucky today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Edmonson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edmonson County High School at Barren County High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
