Henry County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Henry County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eminence High School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.