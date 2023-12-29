Jessamine County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jessamine County, Kentucky today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Jessamine County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jessamine High School at Bardstown High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
