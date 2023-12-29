The Clemson Tigers should come out on top in their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 29, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44.5) Clemson 27, Kentucky 23

SEC Predictions This Week

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

The Wildcats are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, the Wildcats are 1-2 against the spread.

Eight of the Wildcats' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Kentucky games this year have averaged an over/under of 49.5 points, five more than the point total in this matchup.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Tigers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson is 5-4 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have played 11 games this year and four of them have hit the over.

The point total average for Clemson games this season is 51.1, 6.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29.2 19.9 37 19.7 18.2 20.2 Kentucky 28.6 24.8 29.9 24 26.8 26

