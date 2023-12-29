The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Redbirds allow to opponents.

Kentucky has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds rank 138th.

The Wildcats put up 90.6 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 65.4 the Redbirds give up.

Kentucky has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.4 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kentucky performed better at home last season, making 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule