The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats meet for the Gator Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Clemson has the 52nd-ranked offense this season (405.7 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking seventh-best with only 279.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Kentucky is compiling 28.6 points per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS defensively (24.8 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Bowl Game Odds

Kentucky vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Kentucky Clemson 334.7 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (64th) 352.4 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.1 (4th) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (37th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (64th) 16 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (92nd) 17 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,440 yards (203.3 yards per game) while completing 55.9% of his passes and collecting 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 186 times for 1,066 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has piled up 175 yards (on 24 carries).

Dane Key's 553 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 catches on 65 targets with five touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has totaled 507 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Barion Brown's 40 grabs (on 82 targets) have netted him 439 yards (36.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,580 yards (215 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 194 rushing yards on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 yards on 168 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 156 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 235 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Tyler Brown's 517 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 50 receptions and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 510 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has compiled 41 grabs for 407 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

