The Gator Bowl features a battle between the Clemson Tigers (who are 4.5-point favorites) and the Kentucky Wildcats on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is set at 46.5.

Clemson has the 56th-ranked offense this season (29.2 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 24th-best with just 19.9 points allowed per game. Kentucky is generating 28.6 points per game on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.8 points per game (57th-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -4.5 -115 -105 46.5 -115 -105 -210 +170

Looking to place a bet on Kentucky vs. Clemson? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kentucky Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are gaining 278.3 yards per game (-109-worst in college football) and conceding 368 (71st), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Wildcats are putting up 24.3 points per game in their past three games (-18-worst in college football), and allowing 32.3 per game (-54-worst).

In its past three games, Kentucky has thrown for 178.3 yards per game (-49-worst in the country), and conceded 244.7 in the air (-45-worst).

The Wildcats are -87-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (100), and 87th in rushing yards conceded (123.3).

Over their past three games, the Wildcats have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Kentucky has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 18 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Out of Kentucky's 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

Kentucky has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

Kentucky has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

Bet on Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 2,440 passing yards, or 203.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.9% of his passes and has collected 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 186 carries for 1,066 yards, or 88.8 per game. He's found the end zone 13 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 29 catches for 317 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has rushed for 175 yards on 24 carries.

Dane Key has hauled in 553 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tayvion Robinson has caught 37 passes and compiled 507 receiving yards (42.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Barion Brown has racked up 439 reciving yards (36.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Deone Walker paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 10 TFL and 49 tackles.

D'Eryk Jackson, Kentucky's tackle leader, has 74 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Maxwell Hairston has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 55 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.