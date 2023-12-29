The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) will try to stop a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Norse average 9.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.5).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 71.5 points.

Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies record only 0.9 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Norse allow (76.4).

When Oakland scores more than 76.4 points, it is 4-0.

Northern Kentucky is 2-3 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

This season the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 39.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse give up.

The Norse shoot 40.5% from the field, just 2.8 lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

