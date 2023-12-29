Ohio State vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cotton Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's Cotton Bowl, where they will face the Missouri Tigers. The game kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|49.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ohio State vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes are 6-3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Missouri has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 4-1.
Ohio State & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.