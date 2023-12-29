Todd County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Todd County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Todd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Todd County Central High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 29
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
