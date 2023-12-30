For bracketology insights around Bellarmine and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Bellarmine ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 170

Bellarmine's best wins

When Bellarmine defeated the Wofford Terriers, who are ranked No. 240 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 61-59, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Wofford was Hayley Harrison, who delivered 15 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

70-66 at home over Ohio (No. 308/RPI) on December 30

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 357/RPI) on November 29

Bellarmine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Bellarmine is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Bellarmine faces the 141st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Knights have 16 games left this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Bellarmine's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bellarmine's next game

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights

Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

